‘Forget real estate. You can’t afford it anyway’: Monopoly for millennials triggers outrage

Millennials, generation snowflake, or the ‘no house, no money, just avocado’ young people who brought you hipsters, are now being derided by toy giant Hasbro with its new edition of every capitalist’s favorite board game Monopoly.

Hasbro took the potentially risky tongue-in-cheek cheap shot at the 22-35-year-old demographic via a medium that most of them would probably only enjoy ironically over an overpriced craft beer at their local dive bar.

Millennials mad about Millennial Monopoly is the most Millennial thing. https://t.co/EDiMFKu5gx — Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) November 14, 2018

Rich Uncle Pennybags (the Monopoly man, to the uninitiated) appears wearing earphones, sunglasses and proudly showing off his participation medal, hammering almost every clichéd trope imaginable in one obnoxious caricature.

In Monopoly for Millennials, instead of money (don’t be silly), players collect ‘experience points’ in a parody of the modern workplace that might hit just a little too close to home for recent graduates.

Millennials complaining about it on Twitter, but also buying it to the point of being sold out is also a pretty millennial thing 😆 — Ali Young 🏳️‍🌈 (@mustang_ali2) November 14, 2018

READ MORE: Hell no, we won’t go! 4 out of 10 UK Millennials would dodge draft if WWIII breaks out, poll says

The much-loved car, ship, top hat and thimble player pieces have been replaced with a camera, a pair of sunglasses and the now-ubiquitous hashtag, because property and prosperity is overrated, apparently.

“Money doesn’t always buy a great time,” reads the game’s description. “But experiences, whether they’re good — or weird — last forever.”

READ MORE: Girl Scouts sue Boy Scouts for becoming a little too gender-inclusive

“Adulting is hard. You deserve a break from the rat race!” the blurb reads.

As was surely anticipated, Hasbro has received a lot of flak on social media over its latest Monopoly iteration, garnering much-coveted online outrage which almost inevitably saves heaps of cash on marketing spend.

What?! @Hasbro's #Millennial Monopoly says "forget real estate, you cant afford it anyway." Hopefully they'll be donating the proceeds to student debt relief. (which is why millennials can't afford real estate) https://t.co/Xw1Vmo9tNE — Emily Roehler (@EmilyRoehler) November 12, 2018

Next, Monopoly for Baby Boomers: where you buy property for below value price, only people of color go to jail, and when you pass “Go” you get to complain about Millennials!!! pic.twitter.com/Nb8vSl79AW — Jon (@jknit135) November 12, 2018

Does that say “forget real estate your can’t afford it anyway” ?!?!! pic.twitter.com/eloUNmhehK — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) November 14, 2018

Every time you pass GO, you pay rent on all your properties — Joe Taraborrelli (@JoeTabs) November 14, 2018

Hasbro defended its decision to create such an intentionally inflammatory version of the game in a statement to Fortune (fittingly).

“We created Monopoly for Millennials to provide fans with a lighthearted game that allows millennials to take a break from real life and laugh at the relatable experiences and labels that can sometimes be placed on them,” the company explained. “Whether you are a lifestyle vlogger, emoji lover or you make your ‘side hustle’ selling vegan candles, Monopoly for Millennials is for you!”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!