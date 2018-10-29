Merkel will not seek re-election as CDU party chair after Hesse elections debacle – reports

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not seek re-election as chair of the ruling CDU party, reports citing party sources say. The information comes a day after her party suffered another major setback in local elections.

Merkel, who has chaired the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) since 2000, was expected to compete again at the party congress in Hamburg in early December.

Reports now suggest that she might be changing plans after her party suffered another major setback in local elections, this time in the state of Hesse. CDU managed to get 28 percent of the votes which marked a massive drop from the 38.3 percent won by the party during Hesse’s last election in 2013.

With support for Merkel’s ruling party plummeting, the Euroskeptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) is steadily gaining ground. After its breakthrough in Hesse and Bavaria, the party now holds parliamentary seats in every single German state.

Germany's Der Spiegel magazine suggested that possible candidates to replace Merkel could include CDU General Secretary Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn or North Rhine-Westphalia’s Minister President Armin Laschet. Friedrich Merz, a former leader of the CDU/CSU coalition in the Bundestag, was reportedly also named as a possible successor.

Speaking on the Sunday election in Hesse, independent political observer Steven Meissner told RT that the chancellor “is getting weaker and weaker and more unpopular.”

She is more of a liability for her party than she is a positive fact

Merkel, who has been the leader of Europe’s powerhouse for almost 13 years, secured her fourth term as chancellor in March after months of political gambling.

In 2017, an alliance of the CDU and sister-party CSU secured only 33 percent of the vote in the German parliamentary election, a fact that highlighted record-low support for Germany’s major parties.

