Bird brain: Bizarre 'mutant' fish with 'pigeon’s head' caught in China (VIDEO)

Images of a bizarre fish sporting, what looks to be, the head of a pigeon is raising eyebrows online after it was caught in China.

Reeled in by a fisherman near the Chinese city of Guiyang, the creepy looking sea creature looks like a cross between a tuna and a city pigeon.Footage of the mutant fish has appeared online, providing internet denizens with a chance to gawk at the unusual freak with fins.

However, the, so-called, pigeon head fish could have a scientific reason for its deformed looking appearance. According to a Chinese marine expert, the poor creature may have been deprived oxygen, Sina reports.

The bizarre fish is believed to be a oddly shaped grass carp, with Guizhou Academy of Agricultural Sciences expert Yang Xing explaining that the species are known to undergo gene mutations.

“This phenomenon has been observed during the growth of fish. One of the causes is the damage of fish eggs during embryonic development; the second is a lack of oxygen causes the head to become deformed. It is a grass carp… but it looks a little weird,” Xing said.

