Storm in a soda cup: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey apologizes for eating Chick-fil-A

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey seems to spend his time rushing from one crisis to another as the social media platform routinely finds itself in a storm of controversy. The latest debacle sees Dorsey apologizing for eating Chick-fil-A.

The rumpus began when Dorsey tweeted a screen grab from the fast food restaurant’s mobile app showing a 10 percent discount he received. The chain’s CEO Dan Cathy declared his opposition to same sex marriage in 2012 and since then it has been the focus of a backlash from a number of liberal groups.

Dorsey’s tweet was instantly met by an avalanche of people eager to tell the CEO why he shouldn’t eat there. Victoria Brownworth asked: “Why is Twitter boosting a notoriously anti-gay company during Pride Month and an outspokenly Christian company during Ramadan?”

Please delete this or follow up with how much free advertising you're going to give GLAAD. — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) June 10, 2018

On behalf of the whole LGBTQ community, Jack, kindly boost your head out of your ass. — Adam Goldman (@theadamgoldman) June 10, 2018

mmmmm hate chicken never tasted so homophobic. — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) June 10, 2018

Numerous others weighed in to show their support for the restaurant and for Dorsey’s right to tweet about it if he wished.

Give me a break. Chick-Fil-A is not some hate company. Just like you are entitled to your own views, so is the owner of Chick-Fil-A. He believes in God and tries to run his company on what he believes are Godly principles. Nothing wrong with that. — freelancejournalist (@freelancerjourn) June 10, 2018

Which is?

You mean their late CEO being a Christian? Apparently that is something bad/terrible, having faith, running a decent business, never discriminated against anyone, for the "tolerance, acceptance, and inclusivity" crowd. — R J (@kataandkumite1) June 10, 2018

Former CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien was one of those who apparently took exception to Dorsey supporting Chick-fil-A, saying: “This is an interesting company to boost during Pride month, @jack”. The Twitter CEO responded to O’Brien expressing regret. “You're right. Completely forgot about their background,” he said.

You’re right. Completely forgot about their background — jack (@jack) June 10, 2018

As the backlash to the backlash kicked into gear Dorsey’s reference to Chick-fil-A’s “background” prompted people to ask him to clarify his remarks and also to share news stories about the restaurant opening its doors to feed people who were donating blood following the Orlando nightclub shooting.

Would love for you to expound upon that comment, @Jack. — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) June 11, 2018

Oh come on, man, gay people like good sandwiches too! Besides, not every business transaction should require a political litmus test. — Scott Ruesterholz (@Read_N_Learn) June 11, 2018

The Chick-fil-A controversy comes hot on the heels of Dorsey taking criticism for blocking David Simon, the creator of the hit TV show The Wire, from the website for bashing Trump supporters. Maybe Dorsey needs to take a break from Twitter so he can focus on running... Twitter.

