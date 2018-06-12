Indonesia airliner suffers double tyre blow-out after landing (PHOTO)
Garuda Indonesia flight GA190 was coming into land at Kualanamu International Airport following a two-hour shuttle from Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta when the incident happened Monday.
READ MORE: Bomb threat joke causes panicked passengers to leap from plane wing (VIDEO)
"So the landing broke the left rear tyre. There were two of them and they broke off when the plane continued towards the taxiway,” Airport Duty Manager Abdi Nugroho told the Medan Tribune.
A picture of the ravaged tire is thought to have been first shared via WhatsApp before being re-uploaded online. RT.com has contacted Garuda Indonesia for comment.
Ban Pesawat Garuda Pecah Penumpang Panik Ban pesawat Garuda GT989 tiba-tiba saja pecah ketika landing di Bandara Kualanamu International Airport, Senin (11/6/2018). Saat peristiwa terjadi, penumpang sempat panik. Namun, kejadian ini langsung ditangani dengan sigap oleh pihak bandara. Sumber foto dari grub What'sApp jurnalis Kota Medan Ikuti kabar seputar Sumatera Utara di akun Instagram @peristiwaterkini @bandarakualanamu #peristiwaterkini #garudaindonesia #banpesawatpecah #bandarakualanamu #bandarakualanamumedan #pesawatgaruda #banpecah #pecahban
READ MORE: Suicide bombing at Indonesian police station caught on CCTV camera (VIDEO)
Pilots alerted emergency services, who came to inspect the damage. Luckily, the potentially hazardous situation passed off without an injury for any of the 167 passengers and seven crew members on board.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!