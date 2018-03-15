'Fishwife’s rhetoric' reveals 'intellectual impotence' of UK Defense Secretary – Russian MoD

By telling Russia to “shut up,” UK Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson has revealed his “extreme intellectual impotence” and underlined the vanity of British accusations against Moscow, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

“Fishwife’s rhetoric demonstrated today by the head of the British Defense Ministry Gavin Williamson, perfectly characterizes an extreme degree of his intellectual impotence,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian side hit back at Williamson after his Thursday comments, when he said that the country “should go away and shut up.” That was the Defence Secretary’s reaction to the question about possible countermeasures by Moscow in response to the British sanctions over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in early March.

The vocabulary employed by the UK defense secretary “only confirms the vanity of all of London’s accusations against Russia… but also the total pettiness of the ‘accusers’ themselves,” the MoD pointed out.

A “cozy home” of “fake sensations,” that’s how the ministry called the UK, referring to Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the White Helmets. “Therefore we’ve developed a strong immunity to London’s fake accusations of Russia.”

“As for the boorish expressions by the UK Defense Secretary regarding Russia, in the absence of actual results of his official activities, apparently, they alone remain in the arsenal of Her Majesty's Armed Forces,” the MoD said.