HomeUK News

UK Defence Sec Williamson mercilessly mocked for ‘childish’ Russia remarks

Get short URL
UK Defence Sec Williamson mercilessly mocked for ‘childish’ Russia remarks
UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson © Stefan Wermuth / Reuters
UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has been widely criticized for suggesting on Thursday that “Russia should go away and shut up” over Britain’s response to the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal.

Tory minister Williamson made the comments while speaking at an event in Bristol. “Frankly, Russia should go away and shut up. But if they do respond to the action we have taken we’ll consider it carefully and we’ll look at our options. But it would be wrong to pre-judge their response,” Williamson said.

READ MORE: ‘Russia should go away and shut up,’ UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson says (VIDEO)

He was widely ridiculed by political commentators and journalists on social media within minutes, with many branding his comments ‘childish.’

Others wondered whether Williamson was even fit for the job and criticized his diplomacy skills. Some questioned how on Earth he was even picked for the role.

Williamson made the remarks during his first keynote speech since being appointed last year. During his address, the minister announced that the UK is to construct a £48 million (US$66.8 million) chemical weapons defense center to tackle what he claims is a growing threat from Russia and North Korea.

READ MORE: UK to build £48mn chemical weapon center to protect from ‘hostile’ activity

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what MSM doesn’t: Follow RT UK Twitter account
ICYMI
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.