Defense secretary’s reaction shows UK is worrying, has something to hide – Moscow

British authorities are nervous and have “something to hide,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said in response to brash comments by the UK defense secretary, who told Moscow to “go away and shut up.”

“British Defense Secretary [Gavin Williamson] said Russia should 'go away and shut up,'” Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook. “What could he say, the defense minister of a country that conceals information on the use of chemical-warfare agents on its soil?” she asked.“London has something to hide. The partners are nervous.”

Williamson produced the outburst in his first keynote speech since being appointed defense secretary last year. “Frankly, Russia should go away and shut up,” the Tory minister said, adding: “If they do respond to the action we have taken, we’ll consider it carefully and we’ll look at our options.”

He also promised that the UK would invest $66.8 million (£48 million) in building a chemical weapons defense center to tackle what it says is a growing threat from Russia and North Korea.

