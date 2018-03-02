Political blow? Italian oral sex star blocked from Instagram for ‘influencing public opinion’

An Italian model says her Instagram account has been suspended over fears she might influence the upcoming general election. This is after she kept a promise to go on tour and perform oral sex to ‘no’ voters in a referendum.

“I was browsing on my Instagram normally when all of a sudden the screen disappeared,” 28-year-old model and actress Paola Saulino told RT. “I was very surprised,” Paola said, adding she had never violated the platform’s policy and guidelines with her suggestive uploads, which are followed by more than 400,000 people.

“Someone decided that I might influence the public opinion at this time,” the model said.

A seemingly unlikely game-changer in politics and election campaigns, Paola made headlines in 2016 after vowing to reward all those voting ‘no’ in the constitutional referendum with oral sex.

“My campaign was not strictly politically-oriented,” the model explains. “I created ‘Pompa Tour’ [Oral Tour] as an act of stating my opinion about referendum and bring a lot of attention to this issue. Basically I was against the constitutional reform they proposed.”

So were some 19 million Italian voters – 59 percent – who eventually rejected the proposal to amend the parliament’s powers, prompting Paola to set off on her nationwide tour to honor her pledges.

Having reduced her initial ambitious target of reaching every ‘no’ voter to 1 million people, Paola claimed she had fulfilled her promise with nearly 700 men. However, the Italian had to pause her tour after she was reportedly bitten in the face by a friend’s dog.

With the general election edging closer, Paola urged her compatriots to “vote with their hearts and whoever will win can work to create a better world for all of us, for our children and youth.”