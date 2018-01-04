Italian model suspends nationwide oral sex tour after dog bite
Paola Saulino made the promise prior to a vote on constitutional reform in December 2016. Voters rejected the proposals with 59 percent of the overall vote, subsequently launching the model’s ‘Pompa Tour.’ However, after a friend’s dog reportedly bit her mouth and nose during a Halloween party in October, Saulino says she has had to curtail her activities on the advice of her doctors, she told The Sun.
‘I’m a woman of my word’ – Model to honor Italian referendum promise of 'oral sex for ‘no’ vote' https://t.co/U2fLASzFaN— RT (@RT_com) December 6, 2016
The Italian, who claimed to have honored her commitment with around 400 men in March last year, told the paper it will now take nine months for the wounds inside and outside her mouth to heal. Recent pictures posted to the model’s Instagram page don’t appear to show any clear signs of injury.
Since the vote, Saulino has also downgraded her pre-referendum target of performing the sex act on every ‘no’ voter and is now aiming for what she believes to be a far more achievable target of 1 million people.
- 1 Ciao ragazzi per fronteggiare le numerose richieste mi sarei organizzata in questo modo. Qualcuno mi chiede fino a che punto andrà avanti questa storia , io rispondo che andrà avanti. Queste sono le prime date italiane, l'idea mia è di avere un arco temporale che non andrà oltre il dicembre 2018 (in tutto dunque due anni), tenendo conto dei miei impegni e del fatto che non risiedo permanentemente in Italia. Questo è quanto, ora non posso scrivere una Bibbia ma seguitemi su Twitter e FB per chiarimenti maggiori in merito al tour . Un bacio 💋 #pom #followme #cute #nice #cute #paolasaulino #paolina #pompatour #italiangirl #italia #italy #gossip #iovotono #referendumcostituzionale #referendum
‘No’ voters wishing to collect their reward had been asked to fill out a booking form to be sent back to Saulino. “Details will be provided in response to a private mail, in order to ensure the utmost confidentiality and serenity, attached you will find the booking form with a number which must be completed and sent,” she posted on Facebook.