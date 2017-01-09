1 down, 9 to go: Italian model ‘a little bit tired’ after first leg of referendum oral sex tour
“A little bit tired but everything is ok,” Paola Saulino took to Instagram to tell her followers after the first stop in “The Pompa Tour” took place in Rome. Despite people questioning the validity of her claims, one seemingly happy recipient took to social media to defend her saying “it’s all true!”
La voglia non finisce mai . Nuove date. La Sardegna premiata con 4 tappe per l'abbondanza del #no! Aggiunta Catania. Chi mi volesse ospitare commenti qui sotto! I selezionati delle prime tappe riceveranno un paio di giorni prima una mail di conferma con il famoso modulo numerato. Non chiedetemi come ci si prenota, sono oberata di lavoro, le modalità di prenotazioni erano state precedentemente elencate. Gli orari saranno sempre dalle 14 alle 20/21 circa . Ciao 👋 #pompatour #pom #paolasaulino #nuce #love #cute #followme
"Of course no one is keen to put photos on Facebook or the internet also because it was not allowed," he said. Details of how the alleged event was managed at its venue have not been revealed.
Saulino responded personally to criticism on Facebook, telling one critic the ability to give a good “bl*w job” is important as the world will always need them.
Pompa, meaning pump, is also Italian slang for oral sex, which Saulino promised to perform on ‘no’ voters in a constitutional referendum in December.
The referendum that gave birth to the tour asked Italian voters whether they wanted to amend the constitution to change how parliament is run. Voters rejected the proposals, 60 per cent to 40.
‘Good luck to us all’: #Renzi set to resign Monday as 60% vote NO in #ItalyReferendumhttps://t.co/twi5fwm5TV— RT (@RT_com) December 5, 2016
Saulino claims she will complete her 10-city tour, which is set to stop off in Florence on January 9 before finishing up in Palermo on January 21.
She is also cashing in on her newfound fame, selling merchandise like any good touring artist.
Come promesso l'evento del #pompatour sarà simpatico e un inno all'amore, per cui working in progress per l'organizzazione dei gadget che renderanno più piacevole le attese e tutto ... questa è una delle maglie del tour , il #pink è il mio colore preferito , vi piace ? Che ne pensate ? Pensavo di indossarla proprio io durante il pompatour 2017, se volete ditemi la vostra . Un bacio 💋 #followme #cute #nice #love #happy W I #Pom