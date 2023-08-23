icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Aug, 2023 06:25
Russia’s top rapper considers taking over Domino’s Pizza – media

Timati made the announcement on his Instagram account
Russia's top rapper considers taking over Domino's Pizza – media
Timati (Timur Yunusov) © Sputnik / Aleksey Mayshev

Russian rapper and businessman Timati (Timur Yunusov), along with entrepreneur Anton Pinsky, has shown interest in acquiring Domino’s Pizza outlets in Russia. 

The company announced on Monday that it would file for bankruptcy for its Russian business unit and exit the sanctions-hit country.

“In view of the departure from the country and the bankruptcy proceedings of Domino’s Pizza, I ask the management to contact us and discuss the possibility of buying a pizza chain with subsequent rebranding under our leadership,” Yunusov wrote on Instagram.

Yunusov and Pinsky already have experience in restarting the business of a company that had pulled out of Russia due to sanctions pressure, namely Starbucks. They’ve successfully rebranded the Seattle-based company’s coffee shops in Russia into Stars Coffee.

READ MORE: Domino’s Pizza files for bankruptcy in Russia

The exit of Domino’s Pizza from Russia comes amid pressure from Ukraine-related Western sanctions. The company said in December that it was considering various options for its operations in Russia, including a divestment.

Domino’s Russian unit, DPRussia, is the country’s third-largest pizza delivery company and operates about 142 outlets.

