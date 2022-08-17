icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Aug, 2022 16:19
Russian ‘Starbucks’ gets new name and logo

The coffee chain will now be called “Stars Coffee,” according to media reports
© Getty Images / Ute Grabowsky / Contributor

The Starbucks coffee chain will resume operating in Russia under the new brand name “Stars Coffee,” the Moscow 24 channel reported on Wednesday. According to the media, a girl in a traditional Russian ‘kokoshnik’ headdress will replace the mermaid on the logo.

Coffee shops in the Russian capital will reportedly open under the new name on August 18. 

Last month, Russian rapper and businessman Timati (Timur Yunusov) announced that he had purchased all Russian assets of the US coffee chain in partnership with entrepreneur Anton Pinsky. The buyers obtained the rental agreements for all 130 Starbucks coffee shops in Russia, as well as the employment contracts of its 2,000 workers.

In March, Starbucks, which had operated in Russia since 2007, announced that it was temporarily suspending all business activities in the country, including the supply of products, due to Western sanctions. On May 23, the company announced its decision to exit the Russian market, saying it would continue to support its Russian employees, including by paying them six months’ salary and assisting with new employment.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

