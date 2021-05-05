RT’s Boom Bust takes a look at how G7 plans to tackle rising China… without upsetting Beijing

As leaders from the world’s seven most industrialized nations gathered in London, the US has called on the G7 club to challenge the increasing power of China.

“What we are trying to do is to uphold the international rules-based order that our countries have invested so much in over so many decades,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

He added that neither the US nor its allies are trying to contain China or hold it down.

RT’s Boom Bust is joined by the program co-host Ben Swann to explore how the group of seven plans to deal with the rise and growth of China.

“Secretary Blinken is really trying to play both sides with this,” the investigative journalist said, stressing that the US is calling for a tougher stance towards Beijing.

“But at the same time, they don’t want to upset China,” he added, highlighting that none of the G7 nations were taking any steps to decouple their dependency on China.

