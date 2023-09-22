icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Sep, 2023 12:10
Russia sends food aid to Central African Republic

The country will receive a free delivery of wheat flour, Moscow’s envoy has said
Russia sends food aid to Central African Republic
Farmers use harvesting vehicles to harvest grain in Stavropol Krai, Russia on July 16, 2023. ©  Denis Abramov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia has sent food aid to the Central African Republic (CAR), Moscow’s ambassador, Aleksandr Bikantov, told RIA Novosti on Friday. 

“A batch of free food in the form of wheat flour has been sent from Russia to the Central African Republic,” the diplomat stated.

Bikantov discussed cooperation between the two nations in various areas during a meeting with CAR Prime Minister Felix Moloua. Oil and military-technical collaboration were not among the topics, the envoy said.  

During a speech at the Russia-Africa Summit in July, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow would send up to 50,000 tons of grain to six African countries at no cost. 

“In the coming months, we will be able to ensure free supplies of 25,000 to 50,000 tons of grain to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic, and Eritrea,” Putin said, adding that Moscow would also cover the delivery costs.  

Russia exported 11.5 million tons of grain to Africa in 2022, despite Western sanctions affecting the supply of Russian food products to developing countries.

