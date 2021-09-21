Trudeau’s Liberal Party projected to retain power in Canada, but might fall short of majority control

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party is projected to win most of the seats in the country’s legislature, putting him on course to stay in office. It’s unclear if his bid to seize full control of the parliament materializes.

Canada’s ruling Liberal Party is set to receive enough votes in Monday's federal election for incumbent PM Trudeau to form a government, the CBC News projected shortly after polls closed across the country. BREAKING: Justin Trudeau’s Liberals will form government, CBC News projects. It is still unclear whether it will be a minority or majority. — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) September 21, 2021 DETAILS TO FOLLOW