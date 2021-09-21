Trudeau’s Liberal Party projected to retain power in Canada, but might fall short of majority control
21 Sep, 2021 02:48
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party is projected to win most of the seats in the country’s legislature, putting him on course to stay in office. It’s unclear if his bid to seize full control of the parliament materializes.
Canada’s ruling Liberal Party is set to receive enough votes in Monday's federal election for incumbent PM Trudeau to form a government, the CBC News projected shortly after polls closed across the country.
BREAKING: Justin Trudeau’s Liberals will form government, CBC News projects. It is still unclear whether it will be a minority or majority.— CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) September 21, 2021
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.