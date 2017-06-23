SpaceX launches Bulgarian satellite on recycled rocket (WATCH LIVE)

SpaceX is set to jettison a Bulgarian satellite into orbit onboard its only second-ever recycled delivery rocket.

The US firm owned by Elon Musk is on a quest to revolutionize space travel and in March successfully completed a mission re-using a Falcon 9 rocket.

The reusable nature of SpaceX's delivery rockets is a concerted effort to drive down costs associated with space travel and transport.

Ground checks have been completed for Friday’s launch and the mission to send BulgariaSat-1 – a Bulgarian commercial satellite – appears set for lift off at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Team is running additional ground system checks; Falcon 9 and payload are in good health. New liftoff time set for 3:10 p.m. EDT. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 23, 2017

Falcon 9 and BulgariaSat-1 vertical on Pad 39A. Today’s two-hour launch window opens at 2:10 p.m. EDT, 18:10 UTC. pic.twitter.com/Dnkp3pgiLQ — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 23, 2017

Following the separation of the satellite from the Falcon 9 rocket, members of SpaceX mission control will be hoping to witness the recycled craft touchdown safely on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

In its short history, SpaceX has gone through some teething problems, with a number of rockets exploding mid-take off or failing to stick the landing. However, recent missions have largely gone off without a hitch, but for a few weather disruptions.

Musk has compared the future of spacefaring to that of air travel.

4K video of Falcon 9 first stage landing after delivering Dragon to orbit for a @Space_Station resupply mission → https://t.co/Qp0SDhDrVG — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 7, 2017

“If one can figure out how to effectively reuse rockets just like airplanes, the cost of access to space will be reduced by as much as a factor of a hundred,” Musk said.

“That really is the fundamental breakthrough needed to revolutionize access to space.”