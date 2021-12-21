Trump announces event on Capitol riot anniversary

Former US President Donald Trump will hold a press conference on the anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, he announced in a statement blasting “weak” Republicans unwilling to investigate the 2020 election.

“Why isn’t the Unselect Committee of highly partisan political hacks investigating the CAUSE of the January 6th protest, which was the rigged Presidential Election of 2020?” Trump claimed on Tuesday in a statement posted on social media by his spokeswoman Liz Harrington.

It was a reference to the House Select Committee investigating what the Democrats have called an “insurrection.” The committee has only two GOP members – Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) – both of whom voted to impeach Trump.

The 45th president has denounced Cheney and Kinzinger as “RINOs” (Republicans in name only) before. In Tuesday’s statement he blasted “weak Republican RINOs” in the Michigan legislature, who refused to investigate claims of election irregularities. He insisted that “the insurrection took place on November 3rd” and January 6 was the protest against the “rigged election.”

“In many ways a RINO is worse than a Radical Left Democrat, because you don’t know where they are coming from and you have no idea how bad they really are for our Country,” Trump said.

I will be having a news conference on January 6th at Mar-a-Lago to discuss all of these points, and more.

Trump’s announcement follows the news that the Democrat-dominated Congress is planning a “solemn observance” of the anniversary at the Capitol. An email from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) to Democrats on Monday that her office is planning events that would include a “prayerful vigil,” a panel of historians, and “an opportunity for Members to share their experiences and reflections from that day,” even though the House will not be in session that week.

Last week, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said there was “no question” that President Joe Biden wanted to commemorate January 6, which he viewed as “one of the darkest days in our democracy,” but could not offer any details.