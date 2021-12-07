Poll shows who'd win Trump-Biden rematch

More Americans would vote for former President Donald Trump than President Joe Biden if an election was held today, according to a new poll which shows Biden’s popularity dwindling.

A survey of 1,989 registered voters conducted by Harris Poll and Harvard’s Center for American Political Studies (CAPS) found that 48% of those polled would support Trump if an election between the 45th president and Biden were held today. 45% said they would support Biden, while 8% were unsure who to vote for.

Men were much more likely to support Trump by 50-43, while Trump and Biden received 46% each from women. The survey indicated that though Biden would take a majority with urban and suburban voters, Trump would lead in the country by 33%.

The poll also showed Trump to be the most popular choice for Republican candidate in 2024, with 67% of Republicans in support of him running again. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on the other hand, who has repeatedly been referenced in polls and the media as the most likely Republican candidate in 2024, received just 8% – one point less than former Vice President Mike Pence, who angered many Trump supporters for confirming Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Biden’s approval rating has been consistently low since his inauguration as president in January, with a Trafalgar Group poll last week placing his current approval rating at just 36.3%. 59.1% of those surveyed said they disapproved of Biden’s performance as president.

Polls have also showed that voters are upset with Biden’s inability to curb high gas prices. 83% of Americans said last week that rising gas prices were a serious problem and only 26% thought Biden had done a good job with his response.

To make matters worse for the 46th president, a Politico and Morning Consult poll last month showed only 40% of Americans think Biden is in good health while 48% did not believe Biden was mentally fit to be president.

Biden’s Vice President, Kamala Harris, has performed even worse in polls, with a November survey revealing that just 27.8% of Americans think Harris has done a good job.