President Biden’s approval rating tumbles, VP Harris does even worse

US President Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen to under 38% according to a new USA Today poll, which also reveals the majority of Americans polled don’t want him to run for president again.

A USA Today and Suffolk University poll of 1,000 registered US voters last week found that just 37.8% of voters approve of “the job Biden has done as president,” with 59% disagreeing that the president has done a good job.

Even fewer Americans approve of Vice President Kamala Harris. Only 27.8% of those polled believe Harris has done a good job, with a sizeable 21% undecided, according to the poll which was released on released on Sunday.

Also on rt.com More Democrats think party has better chance of winning 2024 if Biden is replaced – poll

Among independent voters, 44% said Biden has done worse as president than they expected, and a whopping 64% of Americans – including 28% of Democrats – said they do not want Biden to run for president again. The poll shows that Americans are even more opposed to Biden running for president again than they are regarding former President Donald Trump; 58% of voters, including 24% of Republicans, oppose Trump running for another term.

Those polled said they were more likely to vote for a Republican congressional candidate than Democrat if elections were held today (46% to 38%).

Also on rt.com House Democrats, joined by 13 Republicans, pass $1 trillion infrastructure bill

The results of the poll are another major blow to the Democratic Party after heavy election losses this past week, which included Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin defeating Democrat Terry McAuliffe to replace Democrat Ralph Northam as governor.

The poll was conducted before House Democrats passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Friday with the help of 13 Republican lawmakers. Biden previously tied the bill’s signing to the passage of his ‘Build Back Better’ social spending package, which Democrats hope to pass through a special Senate procedure without Republican votes. While the majority of those surveyed (61%) backed the infrastructure bill, the poll found that the public is split on the ‘Build Back Better’ plan; 44% oppose it, while 47% expressed support. About 30% of respondents believe it would have a detrimental effect on their families, while 26% think they would benefit from its provisions.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!