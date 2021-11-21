State offers thousands in vaccine jingle contest

South Carolina has launched a jingle contest for K-12 students, challenging them to write a song promoting Covid-19 vaccination and offering thousands of dollars to the winner.

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced the ‘Sing It to Win It’ campaign this week, encouraging students “to channel their creativity for a COVID-19 vaccine campaign” and produce a short song praising the virtues of the vaccination against Covid-19.

The campaign offers thousands in funds for the music programs of the top three schools.

Students in the state have until January 31 to send in a 15 to 30 second jingle. First place will receive $10,000 for their schools’ music program, second will get $5000, and third will receive $3000. Winners will be announced in February based on social media voting, and the chosen jingle, which will be professionally rerecorded, will play in the spring as part of a radio campaign promoting vaccinations.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said the campaign is a way to get students “involved” and use their “creativity” to promote vaccines. Over 50% of adults in South Carolina are fully vaccinated.

The campaign’s website claims “no one wants to hear a lecture from an adult about why it’s important for students to get vaccinated.” This is why having students behind the message, they add, is the “best way to end virtual learning and quarantines for everyone.”

