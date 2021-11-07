WATCH Protesters against vaccine mandates square off with counter-rally in Boston

Police had to intervene after a rally against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and government restrictions clashed with counter-protesters over the weekend in Boston, Massachusetts.

Organizers behind the main protest - dubbed Rise Against Tyranny - said they were demonstrating against “vaccine passports, face diapers, mass layoffs, and unconstitutional mandates.” Counter-protesters, however, tried to drown out the anti-mask crowd trying to play music at the event through speakers or with a full brass band in attendance.

NOW: Clashing rallies on Boston Common; one group here to protest mask/vaccine mandates with speeches, the other protesting the protesters with a brass band. @NBC10Boston@NECNpic.twitter.com/cuSavwE6WI — Monica Madeja NBC10 Boston (@MonicaNBCBoston) November 7, 2021

As tensions flared up between the groups, scuffles erupted. Numerous demonstrators were seen exchanging blows and taking down barriers, prompting police in full riot gear to step in in a bid to end the melee.

Protest over vaccine mandates underway in Boston pic.twitter.com/Byo7ojwKA8 — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) November 7, 2021

#developing Video of the Boston protest on the common starting to come in now pic.twitter.com/YOFUVb8r1C — Jay Kenney (@JayWHDH) November 7, 2021

At one point, counterprotesters appeared to have damaged a van allegedly driven by anti-mandate activists. Chants of “Nazis out!” can be heard in the video as protesters are banging on the vehicle. Two people were eventually arrested over the clashes, a Boston police officer told Fox News.

#developing video here. Boston protest "Super Happy Fun America" not met kindly by counter protestors today. pic.twitter.com/HgsvfaClct — Jay Kenney (@JayWHDH) November 7, 2021

Police had previously closed streets in the Boston Common in anticipation of the protest, which was put on by a group called Super Happy Fun America. Left-wing activist groups, such as "Solidarity Against Hate - Boston" and “Green Monster Antifa”, had posted about the protest ahead of time and said they wanted to get those opposing the mandates “the hell out of town”

Super Happy Fun America is planning their return to Boston at noon on Sunday, November 7, with a new COVID-denier group called CORR. Let's make sure they know where Boston stands: https://t.co/bZolRuPALIpic.twitter.com/1GtifTtxQW — Solidarity Against Hate – Boston (@Bos_Solidarity) October 19, 2021

Protests related to Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions have grown increasingly intense. Last month, a tent holding a mobile Covid-19 testing unit was flipped over and destroyed by anti-vaccine mandate protesters in New York City.

