Protesters gather in NYC to denounce vaccine mandates for education workers & layoffs for non-compliant teachers

A large crowd of protesters took to the streets of New York City to demand an end to Covid vaccine mandates for teachers and other school workers, with many seen gathered around the city’s Department of Education headquarters.

The protest rally kicked off outside the Big Apple’s Department of Education (DOE) facility in Brooklyn, per local reports, and later made its way across the Brooklyn Bridge, toward Manhattan. The action took place the same day a vaccine mandate for teachers came into force in the nation’s largest school district, with non-compliant staffers facing a period of unpaid leave, or the option of quitting with a severance deal.

Videos of the demonstration circulated on social media – much of it captured by videographers Brendan Gutenschwager and Leeroy Johnson – with protesters heard chanting “The system is corrupt!” in one clip.

Protesters are outside of the Department of Education headquarters in New York City after thousands of teachers were laid off for not getting vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/4iWQxJjoAF — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) October 4, 2021

JUST IN: Crowd protest outside New York City Department of Education over vaccine mandate, chants 'the system is corrupt'pic.twitter.com/gA4bgU0a5K — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 4, 2021

As the procession moved uptown, a few protesters were seen breaking off the march to demolish a mobile Covid-19 testing tent set up in Union Square. Police soon intervened to stop the destruction, as a woman was heard shouting “Shame on you!” at the vandals. The tent was repaired and looked to be back in working order just a few minutes later, however.

Two of the marchers just flipped over a Covid-19 mobile testing site tent, knocking down a table and chairs set up in Union Square in New York #NYC#NewYorkpic.twitter.com/RkEKwSMzzi — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2021

Massive crowd comes over the Brooklyn Bridge in to Manhattan for the protest against the mandate. 1000s of teachers Lost their jobs because they refused to get the shot. #NYC#VaccinePassport#Covid_19pic.twitter.com/dLVY3rJEfo — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) October 5, 2021

According to city officials, around 90% of all DOE staff had received at least one vaccine dose as of last Friday, though the city’s school chancellor Meisha Porter noted that some 18,000 doses had been administered since that time, as department employees raced to comply with the mandate.

Massive crowd shuts Down the Brooklyn Bridge in response of 1000s of Department of education workers being fired from their jobs for refusing to get the shot. #VaccineMandate#Covid_19#NYCpic.twitter.com/orFGmZJCb8 — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) October 5, 2021

Protesters against mandates take the streets of NYC after 1000s of teachers Lost their jobs because they didn't get the shot. They chant " F×CK JOE BIDEN AND DE BLASIO " #FJB#JoeBiden#NYCpic.twitter.com/Fyp3EVLZR2 — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) October 4, 2021

From Union Square, the protest march took a somewhat odd detour, hitting a nearby Australian diplomatic office to denounce that country’s ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns – which have been among the world’s harshest and longest-lasting shutdown orders amid the pandemic.

With some marchers seen hoisting Australian national flags, chants of “Save Australia!” could be heard from the rally as it neared Canberra’s consulate on 42nd Street. Others were heard shouting “We will not comply!”

1000s shut down the street of NYC in response of 1000s of teachers getting fired because they didn't get the shot. Protesters chant " SAVE AUSTRALIA "#Australia#NYC#VAXpic.twitter.com/NM2clgfqwU — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) October 4, 2021

Outside the Australian government office in NYC Massive crowd of protesters against mandates chant " WE WILL NOT COMPLY " #Australia#NYC#Lockdownspic.twitter.com/65EyqS5gEJ — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) October 4, 2021

New York has been no stranger to protests over vaccine mandates and passports as of late, with several erupting last week, including upstate. At least 1,000 demonstrators hit the streets of Manhattan and Staten Island last Monday to denounce mandates for healthcare workers – as well as the Big Apple’s first-in-the-nation vaccine pass system – while another crowd gathered outside the Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where chants of “My body, my choice!” were heard repeatedly, echoing a popular slogan of abortion activists.

