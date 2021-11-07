New York’s Ivy League university campus evacuated over bomb threat

A reported bomb threat has triggered evacuation and lockdown at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. The prestigious Ivy League school has urged students to avoid the area.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, New York-based Cornell University reported that police have been investigating a bomb threat on campus grounds.

“Ithaca Campus Law enforcement is on site and investigating campus bomb threat. Security perimeter is in place. Continue to avoid central campus,” the school tweeted.

According to a caller who alerted police, multiple bombs were allegedly planted in various locations on the campus, including in the Law School, Goldwin Smith, Upson Hall and Kennedy Hall, Cornell reported.

CornellALERT: for the Ithaca campus. Police received a call of bombs being placed in the Law School, Goldwin Smith, Upson Hall and Kennedy Hall. — Cornell University (@Cornell) November 7, 2021

The buildings have been evacuated, with students and staff urged to stay clear of the area.

CornellALERT for the Ithaca campus: Avoid central campus. Evacuate areas in or nearby the Law School, Goldwin Smith, Upson Hall and Kennedy Hall. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. — Cornell University (@Cornell) November 7, 2021

A video has emerged purportedly showing students fleeing the school’s library over the threat.

ppl fleeing uris library after a series of unclear crime threats at #cornellpic.twitter.com/UaPn5pSPf7 — hunter simmons (@huntertsimmons) November 7, 2021

Founded in 1865, Cornell University ranks among the top US national universities. Its campus in Ithaca sprawls across the area of some 745 acres, and features over 1,000 student organizations. It is one of the few private schools that is also a land-grant university of New York State.

The incident comes just two days after a bomb scare caused partial evacuation of the Yale University campus in Connecticut. The reports of multiple bombs in campus buildings turned out to be a false alarm. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security responded to the incident.

