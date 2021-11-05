 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bomb threats reported at Yale University in Connecticut (VIDEO)

5 Nov, 2021 18:42
Old Campus at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut ©  REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Multiple bomb threats have been called in around the Yale University campus in Connecticut, according to local reports, and students are being evacuated by police.

According to an alert sent out by the school and shared online by recipients, police are responding to calls of multiple bombs in campus buildings, many of which are being evacuated and blocked-off by police.

A Yale Police Department officer told Yale Daily News that multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to the alert, including the Department of Homeland Security.

Students are being evacuated to a rally point on campus as several buildings, including University Theater, Jonathan Edwards College, the Yale Art Gallery and Vanderbilt Hall, are cleared by officials.

