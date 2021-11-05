Bomb threats reported at Yale University in Connecticut (VIDEO)

Multiple bomb threats have been called in around the Yale University campus in Connecticut, according to local reports, and students are being evacuated by police.

According to an alert sent out by the school and shared online by recipients, police are responding to calls of multiple bombs in campus buildings, many of which are being evacuated and blocked-off by police.

Breaking- bomb threats at Yale pic.twitter.com/VS1k7qn6uT — Brian D. Earp (@briandavidearp) November 5, 2021

Happening now in #NewHaven#CT - @Yale has received a bomb threat, prompting closure and evacuation of several facilities and a 5 block radius near heart of campus: pic.twitter.com/jqORlUatvl — Bill Bartholomew (@BillBartholomew) November 5, 2021

A Yale Police Department officer told Yale Daily News that multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to the alert, including the Department of Homeland Security.

Students are being evacuated to a rally point on campus as several buildings, including University Theater, Jonathan Edwards College, the Yale Art Gallery and Vanderbilt Hall, are cleared by officials.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW