CNN deploys ‘Sesame Street’ muppets to promote vaccines to children

CNN has stirred controversy and been accused of pushing “propaganda” by critics for once again deploying the ‘Sesame Street’ puppets to promote Covid-19 vaccines, this time to children.

On Saturday, CNN aired ‘The ABCs of COVID Vaccines: A CNN/Sesame Street Townhall for Families’, hosted by Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill, in which numerous recognizable children’s characters like Elmo and Big Bird recommended children get their Covid-19 jabs now that the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Pfizer vaccine for children five to 11.

NEW - Sesame Street with American TV network CNN telling kids to get the #COVID19 vaccines.pic.twitter.com/wtePXAxrgy — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 6, 2021

One of the muppets named Rosita says she got the vaccine because “it will help keep me, my friends, my neighbors, my abuela all healthy.” With vaccines, the muppets, exclaim, kids can do things they couldn’t during the pandemic, like have “playdates.”

Gupta mentions to the muppets that children as young as five can receive the vaccine and the more people that get jabbed, “the better we’re going to be able to stop the spread of Covid and keep everyone healthy.”

Big Bird at one point says he is scared of needles, and Gupta and Hill recommend bringing a toy from home or singing to yourself if you’re scared of getting jabbed.

I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea! — Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021

CNN has received backlash in the past from critics over making the muppets part-time contributors, and the new town hall on Saturday was no different, with Twitter users accusing the network of promoting “propaganda,” made more offensive by its targeting of children.

I have no words for how disgusting this propaganda directed at kids is. https://t.co/7Wlf3NuJlz — hodlonaut 🌮⚡🔑 🐝 (@hodlonaut) November 6, 2021

The Amish were right.I'll say it again...The Amish were right. https://t.co/XGV8JndkKB — Dave Nestor (@DaveNestor22) November 6, 2021

The town hall marks the sixth time CNN has used the ‘Sesame Street’ muppets for a town hall concerning the coronavirus.

