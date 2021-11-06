 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Federal court FREEZES Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses
HomeUSA News

Federal court FREEZES Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses

6 Nov, 2021 18:02
Get short URL
Federal court FREEZES Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses
FILE PHOTO: New York City Fire Department protest against the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandates in New York, US, on October 28, 2021. © REUTERS / Mike Segar
A US federal appeals court has issued a stay on President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates for employers, freezing the requirement over constitutional concerns.

Biden's mandate says companies with 100 or more employees must require their workers to either get the Covid-19 vaccine or be tested weekly. Numerous Republican states and companies, such as conservative outlet Daily Wire, have already presented legal challenges to Biden's controversial mandate before the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit stepped in.

The court put a hold on the mandate on Saturday before its January deadline over “grave statutory and constitutional concerns.”

The petition to the appeals court came from businesses and multiple states, including Texas.

“Emergency hearings will take place soon,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted about the decision after his state's attorney general celebrated the temporary victory over the federal mandate. “We will have our day in court to strike down Biden’s unconstitutional abuse of authority.”

The court's stay on Biden's vaccine mandate is not an actual end to the requirement, and critics will have a process to go through before they can celebrate any actual victory. The decision is a temporary stay until “further action” is taken by the court after hearing arguments in emergency hearings that will be part of an “expedited judicial review.”

According to the court's decision, the government has until Monday to respond to the “permanent injunction” being requested by the petitioners.

Also on rt.com Biden’s vax mandate may have new targets

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies