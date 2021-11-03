 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Decision Desk HQ projects Republican Glenn Youngkin to win Virginia election, as CBS says race ‘leans Republican’
3 Nov, 2021 01:03
Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin talks to reporters outside a polling station on the Election Day, at Rocky Run Middle School in Chantilly, Virginia, U.S., November 2, 2021. © REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
With some 62% of the votes tallied, Decision Desk HQ called the Virginia gubernatorial election for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin. Meanwhile, the state’s biggest county, Fairfax, has yet to finish reporting its results.

Decision Desk HQ, one of the leading organizations dedicated to tracking and reporting US election results, was the first to call the Virginia gubernatorial elections in favour of Youngkin, some three hours after the polls closed across the state.

Stopping short of calling the election in anybody’s favour, CBS News described the race as “leaning” to the Republican upstart.

With just over 70% of Virginia’s ballots counted on Tuesday night, Youngkin enjoyed a nearly 10-point advantage over Democratic challenger Terry McAuliffe, according to a New York Times tally.

Vice President Mike Pence wasted no time in congratulating Youngkin, who campaigned primarily on local issues, declaring his victory a sign of “The Conservative Comeback.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

