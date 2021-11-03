Decision Desk HQ projects Republican Glenn Youngkin to win Virginia election, as CBS says race ‘leans Republican’

With some 62% of the votes tallied, Decision Desk HQ called the Virginia gubernatorial election for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin. Meanwhile, the state’s biggest county, Fairfax, has yet to finish reporting its results.

Decision Desk HQ, one of the leading organizations dedicated to tracking and reporting US election results, was the first to call the Virginia gubernatorial elections in favour of Youngkin, some three hours after the polls closed across the state.

Stopping short of calling the election in anybody’s favour, CBS News described the race as “leaning” to the Republican upstart.

With just over 70% of Virginia’s ballots counted on Tuesday night, Youngkin enjoyed a nearly 10-point advantage over Democratic challenger Terry McAuliffe, according to a New York Times tally.

CBS News can characterize the Virginia governor race as leaning to Republican Glenn Youngkin pic.twitter.com/MEYhRrYpTL — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 3, 2021

Vice President Mike Pence wasted no time in congratulating Youngkin, who campaigned primarily on local issues, declaring his victory a sign of “The Conservative Comeback.”

Congratulations to Governor @GlennYoungkin on a HUGE victory! Glenn will serve the people of Old Dominion well with common sense Conservative policies that will benefit parents, families, and hard-working Virginians! The Conservative Comeback is HERE! 🇺🇸 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) November 3, 2021

DETAILS TO FOLLOW