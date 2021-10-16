 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Multiple people’ shot during high school football game in Alabama, causing spectators & players to flee in panic (VIDEOS)

16 Oct, 2021 03:57
Get short URL
‘Multiple people’ shot during high school football game in Alabama, causing spectators & players to flee in panic (VIDEOS)
©  Twitter / Jeff_XOS
Several people were wounded after shots rang out during a high school football matchup in Mobile, Alabama, according to local police, who noted that one person was rushed to the hospital with “life-threatening” injuries.

Spectators and players were seen fleeing after the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile on Friday night, with the chaotic scene captured in videos making the rounds online. Details about the incident remain sparse, though police have confirmed several people had been taken in for treatment, including one victim with serious wounds.

“Multiple injuries have been reported, and those victims have been transported to the hospital. One individual has been transferred to the hospital with a life-threatening injury,” the Mobile Police Department said in a statement to a local reporter.

The shooting erupted around 10pm local time during a bout between two high schools in the area, Williamson and Vigor, according to a Mobile ABC affiliate. Another regional outlet, WKRG, confirmed that at least four were shot.

While metal detectors were installed at the same stadium after another shooting during a high school game in 2019 that left nine people injured, it is unclear how the gun made it in on Friday. One witness, Miskia Barnes, raised that question to WKRG during a brief interview after the latest incident.

“It’s just a shame that you can’t come to a high school football game without this kind of nonsense. What I’m worried about and what I’m wondering – how they even got inside with guns. How did they get inside?” Barnes asked, adding “It’s horrible.”

Also on rt.com At least 10 teenagers injured after gunfire erupts at high school football game in Alabama

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies