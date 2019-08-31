At least 10 teenagers injured after gunfire erupts at high school football game in Alabama

At least six teenagers received gunshot wounds after unidentified assailants opened fire at the end of a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told local media that two individuals were detained in connection with the attack. He said that 10 people were injured in total, but four of the injuries were not gunshot wounds. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 18 years old. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

Witnesses say there was a fight in the stands several minutes before the end of the game.

Footage taken after the shooting shows police cars swarming the stadium.

BREAKING: 10 people shot and 2 detained at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Here’s what the scene looks like right now. @mynbc15pic.twitter.com/arBZgxqUkU — Jaysha Patel (@Jaysha_WPMI) August 31, 2019

“Why are the young people bringing this type of violence to public events. They’re bringing their beefs that they have with each other in their neighborhoods and they’re putting other people in harm’s way,” the police chief told media.





