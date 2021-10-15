‘Breaking Bad-style’: Phoenix police bust mobile meth lab
The RV was busted near a Phoenix-area business by officers responding to a trespassing call on October 7, police said. The owner of the vehicle, identified as Jan Vose, 38, had a standing arrest warrant and was found to be in possession of suspicious pills.
Inside the RV – which Vose reportedly told officers he had used as his only home for the last three months – they discovered a mobile drug lab, complete with fentanyl.
The similarity of the lab to that of the AMC drama starring Bryan Cranston as chemistry teacher-turned drug lord Walter White was not lost on the police. They called it “Breaking Bad-style,” and used thematically appropriate graphics when they shared images of their catch on social media.
Mobile meth lab “Breaking Bad” style. Officers found chemicals and lab equipment inside of an RV during a trespassing call at a business near 43rd Ave/Camelback. The owner of the RV was arrested and booked on drug charges as well as organized retail theft.#PPDMaryvalePrecinctpic.twitter.com/06hBT49ohd— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 14, 2021
Vose was booked on charges related to drugs and organized retail theft. Police said he attempted to steal chemical solvents and a painter’s mask, which can be used for cooking meth, before being arrested.
If you like this story, share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.