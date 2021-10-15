 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Breaking Bad-style’: Phoenix police bust mobile meth lab

15 Oct, 2021 09:29
Image courtecy of Phoenix Police Department
Phoenix police say they have arrested the owner of a drug lab on wheels, which they found strikingly similar to what the protagonist of the hit TV series ‘Breaking Bad’ used in his criminal enterprise.

The RV was busted near a Phoenix-area business by officers responding to a trespassing call on October 7, police said. The owner of the vehicle, identified as Jan Vose, 38, had a standing arrest warrant and was found to be in possession of suspicious pills.

Inside the RV – which Vose reportedly told officers he had used as his only home for the last three months – they discovered a mobile drug lab, complete with fentanyl.

The similarity of the lab to that of the AMC drama starring Bryan Cranston as chemistry teacher-turned drug lord Walter White was not lost on the police. They called it “Breaking Bad-style,” and used thematically appropriate graphics when they shared images of their catch on social media.

Vose was booked on charges related to drugs and organized retail theft. Police said he attempted to steal chemical solvents and a painter’s mask, which can be used for cooking meth, before being arrested.

