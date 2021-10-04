Twitter labels obituary ‘misleading’ as American woman dies of rare Covid ‘vaccine-induced’ reaction

The obituary of a Seattle woman who tragically died from a rare blood clotting event after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine mandated by the US government has been labelled as “misleading” by Twitter fact checkers.

On Saturday, Twitter user Kelly Bee shared an obituary of Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old Seattle woman who reportedly died from “Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT).” VITT is considered a very rare adverse event which may occur following the administration of adenovirus vector Covid-19 vaccines, such as the AstraZeneca and J&J shots.

Seattle, WA — Jessica Berg Wilson, an "exceptionally healthy and vibrant 37-year-old young mother with no underlying health conditions," passed away from COVID Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia. She did not want to get vaccinated. 😥RIP🕊️https://t.co/0gz98R1YW4pic.twitter.com/pF10pk2nDr — Kelly Bee 🐝 (@ke11ybender) October 2, 2021

In her tweet, Bee, referencing the attached obituary, claimed that Berg Wilson was an “exceptionally healthy and vibrant 37-year-old young mother with no underlying health conditions.” She also adds that Wilson was vaccine-hesitant.

According to Berg Wilson’s obituary, she passed away “unexpectedly” on September 7 from “Covid-19 VITT.” It says that Berg Wilson was “vehemently opposed” to taking the Covid-19 vaccine because she was in “good health,” and believed she was not at risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus.

“In her mind, the known and unknown risks of the unproven vaccine were more of a threat,” the text reads.

The obituary claims that her freedom to choose whether or not to take the vaccine was “stripped away.” Berg Wilson was a ‘Room Mom’ – someone who took responsibility for events in her children’s school classes – and the vaccine mandate prevented her from doing this without a jab.

Eventually, the 37-year-old mother-of-two took the vaccine, although it is not noted which one she received. It is suggested that she died after getting the jab, although the time between the two events is not stated in her obituary.

However, shortly after posting, Bee’s tweet regarding Berg Wilson’s death was flagged by Twitter as “misleading,” and an end note redirected users to resources underlining why Covid-19 vaccines are not dangerous. This “misleading” label has since been removed, but other tweets using the same text have since been flagged by the tech giant.

Bee followed up on her own tweet, contending that Twitter had shadow-banned the post and encouraging people to retweet it. She also scalded local media for not reporting the case.

Texas Congressman Chip Roy was among those who blasted the tech firm for flagging an obituary. Twitter is not afraid to follow the truth, Roy wrote, adding “unless of course it contradicts what Dr. Fauci or the enlightened government and tech overlords say you must do for your healthcare.”

American writer, blogger, and editor Ben Domenech asked who at Twitter even thought it was appropriate to label an obituary as “misleading.” He added that when Twitter boss Jack Dorsey eventually dies, “any obit that doesn't include ‘created a pointless lie-filled hellsite that ruined the lives of millions’ should be flagged as misleading, too.”

Outspoken actress, TV personality, and former MMA fighter Gina Carano also shared Bee’s post, adding that she knew someone who had died from the vaccine and claiming President Joe Biden’s mandates were “murdering” people. Her tweet was swiftly labelled “misleading” by Twitter.

Others pointed out that these vaccine-related stories aren’t widely reported by the media because they are so rare. Blogger and YouTuber Nicholas Gray contended that “It’s sad that she passed away and in a perfect world without Covid, this would never happen,” adding that research has been undertaken and people are aware of the risks in certain cases.

Another concurred, noting that such deaths were “very VERY rare.” “I wonder, statistically, how many people have died listening to you scare them about vaccines,” they added.

While vaccine related deaths are tragic, governments around the world have been keen to highlight the number of lives saved by Covid-19 immunization programs. The latest figures from London suggest that Covid-19 vaccines have saved around 123,000 lives in England alone.

Although Berg Wilson’s obituary does not specify which vaccine she received, both the AstraZeneca and J&J shots have been flagged for incredibly rare side effects, most notably related to blood-clotting.

