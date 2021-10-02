Global energy crunch could soon send oil prices to $100 & spur another economic crisis, Bank of America warns
The possibility of soaring oil prices and high inflationary pressure could become the trigger for a global crisis, the analysts warned in a note carried by Bloomberg.
According to the multinational, gas-to-oil switching with record-high natural gas prices could cause additional oil demand.Also on rt.com Record-breaking natural gas prices equate to oil costing $190 per barrel
Moreover, energy demand is expected to grow due to a colder than usual winter, pushing prices even higher. At the same time, the reopening of international airline travel is also projected to boost demand for jet fuel.
“If all these factors come together, oil prices could spike and lead to a second round of inflationary pressures around the world,” the analysts said, as quoted by the agency.
“Put differently, we may just be one storm away from the next macro hurricane.”Also on rt.com Gas or gaslighting? Ukraine accuses Russia of weaponizing energy resources
The banking major also said that underinvestment in commodities due to poor returns is also set to fuel higher oil prices in the longer-term.
“A multiyear run up in crude oil prices is now in the cards,” Bank of America said.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.