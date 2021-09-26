 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

At least 3 dead, multiple injured as train with 146 passengers derails in remote Montana area

26 Sep, 2021 01:56
Get short URL
At least 3 dead, multiple injured as train with 146 passengers derails in remote Montana area
An ambulance is parked at the scene of an Amtrak train derailment on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in north-central Montana © Kimberly Fossen via AP
Several people were killed and scores were injured after seven cars of an Amtrak train derailed in Montana, close to Canada’s border. Photos from the scene showed one of the cars on its side along the tracks.

The incident took place near Joplin, a town of some 200 people in Liberty County, Montana, around 4 pm local time.

Amtrak has confirmed that its Empire Builder long-distance train derailed while carrying “approximately” 146 passengers and 16 crew, and that it was cooperating with the authorities to evacuate the passengers and take those injured to hospital.

In an update on Saturday evening, Amtrak said that seven cars out of ten have derailed. 

Photos shared by eyewitnesses show several cars off the tracks, including one that has tipped over. Passengers could be seen using ladders to climb the car in effort to extract those trapped inside.

At least three people have died in the derailment, multple media reported, citing the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department.

About 50 people were injured in the incident, the New York Times reported, citing local authorities. Multiple first responders arrived at the scene to spearhead the rescue effort.

It’s so far unclear what caused the train to run off the rails, with The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) saying that it is dispatching a team of investigators to the scene.

Several Empire Builder trains scheduled to depart over the weekend were rerouted as result of the incident.  

Joplin is located in a rural area, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away from the US-Canadian border.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies