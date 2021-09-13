WATCH: Man viciously KICKS woman down NYC subway escalator, sending her plummeting backwards

New York City police have released a shocking surveillance video showing a man kicking a woman down the steps of an escalator in a busy Brooklyn subway station.

Police posted the footage Monday on Twitter, seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The attack occurred at around 7:15pm local time on September 9 at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center Station in Brooklyn.

The clip begins with the man walking up the moving escalator steps, passing the 32-year-old victim on her right side. The man then turns around facing the woman, braces his hands on the escalator railings and kicks her with full force in the chest, causing her to plummet down the stairs.

A person directly behind the victim on the escalator leaned to the side to avoid contact as she was sent flying backwards, glancing over their shoulder as the woman tumbled past and on down the steps.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms and legs, as well as an injured ankle, police said. She reportedly refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is wanted for assault. Footage of him leaving the subway station shows him wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and a black mask. He has a long afro with hair tied on top of his head.

New York has been plagued by a series of apparently unprovoked attacks on strangers in recent weeks, including a man who was struck from behind with a hammer and knocked onto the train tracks of a Manhattan subway platform. That incident, which occurred in late August, was one of three brutal attacks on strangers that made headlines in the span of just one week.

