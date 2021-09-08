With General Lee statue removed, Virginia officials bury SUPER-WOKE time capsule under its base

“War hero” or “racist” traitor, Virginia’s removal of a giant statue of Robert E. Lee was a controversial move. But the time capsule to be buried under it – full of BLM and LGBT memorabilia – is sure to stoke further division.

Municipal workers in Richmond, Virginia, removed a giant equestrian statue of Lee on Wednesday, bringing to a close a long campaign by activists to topple the monument to the Confederate general.

A time capsule, buried under the statue since 1887, was also removed, as in the words of Governor Ralph Northam, it contained artifacts “related to the Confederacy.”

Lee’s 12-ton statue was cut into two pieces, and the time capsule will shortly be replaced by one that better reflects “who we are as a people in 2021,” said Northam, a Democrat.

The list of items to be included portray an extremely liberal image of Virginia. They include a photo of a black ballerina protesting in front of the statue, its plinth defaced with graffiti, a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sticker, and an African Kente cloth designed to commemorate 400 years since the first slaves landed in the US.

After the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond today, a new time capsule will be placed in the pedestal. Among the items will be a photo of an African American ballerina taken by local photographer Marcus Ingram. pic.twitter.com/pc9UP3OtPV — John Reeves (@reevesjw) September 8, 2021

The new capsule will also include several face masks, an expired vial of Covid-19 vaccine, a ‘New Virginians’ booklet with portraits of 24 immigrants, various LGBT and ‘Pride’ paraphernalia, a poem in braille, a ‘Stop Asian Hate’ pamphlet, and a photo of Virginia police helping colleagues in Washington, DC after the January 6 pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill, among other things.

Here are some items that will go inside the contemporary capsule. Mixture of pictures, artifacts, and literature. @CBS6#rvapic.twitter.com/jgfQlmCVDu — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) September 7, 2021

The list of items was lauded by the governor, but it was also swiftly ridiculed online.

I thought this was a joke at first. https://t.co/vRIZEEwDDq — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) September 8, 2021

“Congratulations future capsule finder!” one commenter on Twitter wrote. “You have discovered a trove of items cached here during the stupidest time in human history.”



Historians in the future will have an easy time determining how and why things went to shit. https://t.co/6QLXREG1uX — Credentialed Expert ☦️ (@james_kirill) September 8, 2021

Good, it will important for future civililizations to understand how we collapsed. — Reactionary Mood Board (@MoodReactionary) September 8, 2021

