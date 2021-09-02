Virginia Supreme Court rules Robert E. Lee statue can come down, after a bitter battle

The Virginia Supreme Court has paved the way for the removal of a statue of Confederate leader Robert E. Lee, which Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam controversially ordered to be removed last year.

A group of residents and a descendant of signatories who granted the deed to the property where the statue lies had sued the state shortly after Northam’s June announcement in 2020, claiming it did not have the authority to actually remove the statue as they had agreed to maintain it forever in the original deed.

After a ruling in the state’s favor in October, an appeal made its way to the Supreme Court, signifying a likely end to the bitter battle over the statue’s placement in Richmond that became especially heated after the governor’s announcement.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that restrictions in the state’s original agreement are “unenforceable as contrary to public policy and for being unreasonable because their effect is to compel government speech, by forcing the Commonwealth to express, in perpetuity, a message with which it now disagrees.”

According to the 7-0 decision, “values change and public policy changes too,” giving the state the right to remove the statue if they choose. Continued display of the Robert E. Lee statue and a commemoration of him in the form of a public memorial “communicates principles that many believe to be inconsistent with the values the Commonwealth currently wishes to express.”

The court’s decision was met with mixed reactions, with some praising the ruling and celebrating the “good news.”

A bit of good news in a swamp of bad. It's comical how many times the Confederacy can lose. https://t.co/k69yxaYjpS — Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) September 2, 2021

Saw Robert E Lee trending and cussed. Turns out it was good news. https://t.co/6jHCFANfZW — Bob W Garner-just bob-Spaceman Spiff (@athikers_bob) September 2, 2021

Man, if Robert E. Lee has to be trending in the United States, he really should be trending alongside #Chump and #Loser. — Conor P. Williams (@ConorPWilliams) September 2, 2021

Others argued the court had essentially allowed the state a way out of an agreement to earn a cultural victory.

A sad day for Virginian history and the rule of law—whether or not a contract “compels government speech”, the government, as individuals do, have obligations to maintain their legal agreements. https://t.co/I0WGl6G0Un — Caesar A. Schanzenbach (@CaesarSch) September 2, 2021

That's the way to do it. These statues are still brilliant pieces of architecture and should be preserved. Because you can't change history, but you can decide to not hold somebody like Robert e lee on a pedestal. Definitely the right way to do this. — Thomas Capuano (@TTMGModifiedguy) September 2, 2021

Similar to arguments made against other statues and monuments commemorating Confederate military service members, Northam argued in his original announcement that the Robert E. Lee statue sends the wrong message to children and people visiting the state’s capital city.

In a statement responding to the new court ruling, Northam called the imminent removal of the statue a “tremendous win for the people of Virginia.”

Today’s unanimous ruling is about moving beyond the past. Step by step, Virginia is building a more inclusive future—where the Commonwealth glorifies the Confederacy no longer. pic.twitter.com/RjBkQ44BwC — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 2, 2021

His original decision came days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody. As footage of Floyd’s final moments kicked off a storm of Black Lives Matter protests across the country, some focused on public memorials to historical figures deemed racist by modern standards.

🚨BREAKING🚨 We have won the case to remove the Robert E. Lee statue from Monument Avenue. The Supreme Court of Virginia has dissolved all injunctions and the statue may now come down. A big win for a more inclusive Commonwealth! pic.twitter.com/Fdtl8wU0YB — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) September 2, 2021

A statue of Robert E. Lee was also taken down in Charlottesville, Virginia two months ago. That statue stood at the site of the infamous ‘Unite the right’ protest in 2017 which led to one protester’s death.

