Democrat NYC councilman ripped after saying city requires Covid vaccine proof AND photo ID to ‘reduce fraud’

New Yorkers will need a form of identification as well as proof of vaccination to enjoy numerous businesses, a Democrat council member was quick to remind them…only to be then be asked why showing ID to vote is any different.

“The ID requirement is to help reduce fraud,” Mark D. Levine tweeted on Friday after reminding New Yorkers of the vaccine mandate in the city.

New York City’s mandate, announced earlier this month by Mayor Bill De Blasio, applies to restaurants, gyms, indoor entertainment venues like movie theaters, clubs, museums, and numerous other venues. These businesses are required to ask patrons for proof of vaccination, as well as for a form of identification for anyone over the age of 18.

Levine seemed fully in support of the inclusion of photo identification and even said people can upload a picture ID to the NYC Covid App, which can also store their proof of vaccination.

The councilman’s tweets, however, left many critics confused as Levine is one of numerous Democrats who have argued aggressively against ID requirements for voting. Liberal activists have claimed such mandates are racist and could affect minority populations more, while conservatives have pushed back and said such requirements could help in, well, reducing fraud.

Levine was reminded of some of his own rhetoric against “unfair voter ID laws” in the past, something that didn’t seem to be consistent with his support of IDs to curb fraud now in the case of vaccinations.

“I'm sorry, I've been informed asking for ID is literally Jim Crow,” one user wrote in response to Levine, a reference to President Joe Biden and other Democrats likening stricter voting laws in the state of Georgia – passed following the 2020 presidential election – as harkening back to racist laws aimed at black citizens’ civil rights.

“I was told that checking IDs is a civil rights violation…” another user added.

Businesses in New York City are required to be in compliance with the ‘Key to NYC’ program by September 13. After that date, the city will begin inspecting businesses and issuing fines for breaches, similar to when the city went into a strict lockdown last year in response to the pandemic.

While numerous other cities have reintroduced mask mandates in response to lagging vaccination rates and rising Covid-19 cases, New York City became the first in the US to enact a vaccine mandate for the general public.

De Blasio has defended the program, but made no attempt to sugarcoat his ultimate goal of having only vaccinated people actually be able to “enjoy the fullness” of New York City.

“We want people to enjoy the fullness of the city, but you gotta be vaccinated to do it,” the mayor, who is serving his final term, said at a Monday press conference. “It’s going to be a reason for people to get vaccinated, particularly young people, and we know how important that is.”

Approximately 56% of New York residents are fully vaccinated, and another 6% have received at least one dose of a vaccine, but around 36% remain unvaccinated, according to the latest official figures.

There has already been some pushback to the mandate, with a group of businesses out of Staten Island and Brooklyn filing a lawsuit this month against the requirement, which they blast as “irrational” and “unlawful.”

