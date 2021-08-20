Majority of Americans favor vaccine mandates for ‘crowded events’ like concerts – poll

A new poll suggests a majority of the American public may be opening up more to the idea of people showing proof of a Covid-19 vaccination when attending public events, like a movie or a concert.

Over half of respondents (56%) in a new poll released by the Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research said they approve of vaccine mandates if people are attending a “crowded” event with other members of the public.

Only 27% expressed strong or moderate disapproval for such mandates.

Over half of respondents (51%) also supported requiring proof of vaccination to enter a bar or restaurant, as well as airplane travel. Airlines have not passed vaccine mandates, though activists have been pushing for them to do so. Masks are still required for passengers to travel, and some have mandated vaccines for employees.

Also on rt.com Two thirds of Americans will continue to mask up if they are sick, even post-Covid pandemic – poll

There also appears to be support for mandating vaccines for anyone who deals with the public, which would mean people like teachers and healthcare workers, with 58% saying those who interact regularly with the public should be required to get inoculated. A vast majority of people support health care workers in particular getting vaccinated, with less than 20% saying they would disapprove of a requirement for hospital staff.

Over 70% of Americans aged 12 and upwards have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but vaccine mandates are still a highly controversial subject, with numerous conservative pundits and Republican lawmakers voicing opposition. A little less than 60% are fully vaccinated.

Some cities, like New York and New Orleans, have already announced plans to mandate vaccines in order for residents to enter public places like bars or restaurants.

Also on rt.com US probing Moderna vaccine after data shows heart condition linked to drug may be more common than previously believed – reports

A Gallup survey also released this week also found 52% of American workers are in favor of vaccine mandates being handed down by employers, while only 38% disapproved. A similar Gallup survey from May found less support for vaccine mandates, with only 29% “strongly” supporting the requirement three months ago.

Among the 52% who support mandates in the latest research, 36% said they “strongly favor” the requirement, signifying growing support among the public for employers pushing mandates to promote higher vaccination levels, though enthusiasm among Republicans remains consistently lower than that of Democrats.

A Morning Consult poll released last month found similar sentiments about employer mandates.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!