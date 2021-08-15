 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

New York tour bus veers off interstate and rolls over, leaving more than 50 people injured (PHOTO)

15 Aug, 2021 00:21
Get short URL
New York tour bus veers off interstate and rolls over, leaving more than 50 people injured (PHOTO)
© Twitter/NewYorkStatePolice
A tour bus in central New York has veered off Interstate 90 and rolled over, leaving all 57 people aboard injured after landing on its side on the grassy shoulder of the road.

The incident prompted a massive response from police and rescues. An array of ambulance cars have been spotted on the scene.

The incident occurred around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, and all of those hurt were taken to hospitals, some with serious injuries, New York State Police said in a statement. It’s not clear why the bus, which was westbound near the town of Brutus and bound for Niagara Falls, veered off the road, police said.

There were 56 passengers and a driver aboard the bus. The crash remains under investigation.

The bus was reportedly traveling from Poughkeepsie, in New York’s Hudson Valley. A relative of the trip’s organizer told the Associated Press that there were a few children aboard, possibly including a month-old baby.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies