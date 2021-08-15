New York tour bus veers off interstate and rolls over, leaving more than 50 people injured (PHOTO)

A tour bus in central New York has veered off Interstate 90 and rolled over, leaving all 57 people aboard injured after landing on its side on the grassy shoulder of the road.

The incident prompted a massive response from police and rescues. An array of ambulance cars have been spotted on the scene.

Bus crash on I-87 NYS thruway southbound between exit 14 and 13, you can only hope everyone’s ok :::(( pic.twitter.com/AEnw2FbMgV — Kqmden (@Kqmden) August 14, 2021

Appears to be an serious accident with Injury on the NYS Thruway, Westbound past Exit 40 (Weedsport). Many Fire, Police and Ambulances at the scene. Westbound traffic stopped. Sources say it's a tour bus/greyhound. pic.twitter.com/ECsqmq0uUe — CNY911 (@CentralNY911) August 14, 2021

The incident occurred around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, and all of those hurt were taken to hospitals, some with serious injuries, New York State Police said in a statement. It’s not clear why the bus, which was westbound near the town of Brutus and bound for Niagara Falls, veered off the road, police said.

State Police are investigating a serious injury rollover crash involving a tour bus on I-90 WB, in the town of Brutus, Cayuga County. The right lane remains closed just west of exit 40 (Weedsport), causing traffic delays of approximately 8 miles. pic.twitter.com/6EUICCHr0c — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) August 14, 2021

There were 56 passengers and a driver aboard the bus. The crash remains under investigation.

The bus was reportedly traveling from Poughkeepsie, in New York’s Hudson Valley. A relative of the trip’s organizer told the Associated Press that there were a few children aboard, possibly including a month-old baby.

