 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Twitter snickers at NYT for last-minute prioritization of gold medals over total haul after US barely edges ahead of China

8 Aug, 2021 12:49
Get short URL
Twitter snickers at NYT for last-minute prioritization of gold medals over total haul after US barely edges ahead of China
©Li Ming / XinHua
After the US Olympic team in Tokyo scored more gold medals than their Chinese rivals, the Gray Lady found it quite reasonable to rank countries by that metric rather than the total number of medals won.

Chinese athletes had been leading in the unofficial medal count right up to the very last days of the Tokyo Olympic Games. In most countries, Olympic teams are ranked on the leaderboard based on the number of golds, with ties broken by silver and then bronze medals. But the US media preferred a different metric – total medals won – which comfortably kept the American team ahead of their rivals throughout the Games.

Also on rt.com ‘You’re counting it wrong’: Readers blast New York Times for putting US at top of Olympic medal rankings

The approach, while valid in general, fueled suspicions of face-saving media bias and triggered a lot of mockery, including from Chinese officials. The New York Times appeared to pour some gasoline on that particular flame on Sunday, when it proudly reported on its Twitter account that the US ultimately prevailed over China in the gold medal score.

American athletes will bring home 39 gold medals from Tokyo, one more than the Chinese, after a Sunday morning victory against Brazil by the women’s indoor volleyball team. It was the last event of the Olympics, in which either the US or China had a chance at scoring gold.

The apparent lack of consistency by the US newspaper of record didn’t go unnoticed by readers. “All good… normal counting can be resumed now the US win the most gold as well as most medals,” one commenter remarked. Another one ‘saluted’ the Gray Lady, saying it “unbiasedly only annoucned [sic] the winner of the gold medals at the closing day” of the Olympics.

While covering the Tokyo Olympic Games, the New York Times prefered to publish on its Twitter account the tables of medals won in each category by five teams with the biggest haul. Occasionally, it did also post infographics based solely on gold medals, with the US in second place.

Critics argued that some of those were hit-and-miss at best, since the number of medals won by the Chinese team were fewer than those of other nations.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies