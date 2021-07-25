 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Settle down, son’: Tucker Carlson confronted by critic while with family, dubbed ‘worst human being known to mankind’

25 Jul, 2021 18:11
©  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Fox News host Tucker Carlson was confronted by a furious critic while shopping with his family and told, “you are the worst human being known to mankind.”

A man named Dan Bailey found himself trending on social media over the weekend thanks to a video taken by a friend of a confrontation with Carlson at a fly-fishing store in Montana.

In the footage, Bailey told Carlson, “you are the worst human being known to mankind” and continued to harass him while the Fox News host said he was with his family. 

“I don’t care that your daughter’s here,” Bailey said. 

Once Carlson noticed the camera, he laughed and told Bailey to “settle down, son.”

Though the confrontation appears relatively short, Bailey celebrated confronting Carlson when he posted the video to Instagram.

“It’s not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it!” he wrote. “What an asshole! This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American.”

Carlson is Fox News’ most popular host and a frequent critic of liberals, particularly regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests. Carlson has even claimed recently that efforts to silence him reach all the way to the federal government. The conservative pundit claimed the National Security Agency (NSA) was monitoring his communications to take him off the air. The agency denied this, though a report this week claimed Carlson’s name was “unmasked” in third party communications being monitored. 

Also on rt.com ‘Unacceptable’: Fox News blasts NSA after report reveals they ‘unmasked’ host Tucker Carlson in communications

The recent incident between Carlson and Bailey occurred at Montana’s Dan Bailey’s Outdoor Company, which was quick to release a statement saying the similarity in name between the accoster and the company is only a coincidence. 

“This person has no affiliation with our business, other than he shares the same name as our founder, who passed away in 1982,” they said. “To be clear, we treat every customer equally and respectfully. Our staff was professional and cordial to Mr. Carlson, as we are with all of our customers.”

Bailey’s actions were still spread far and wide and celebrated by Carlson critics on social media.

“Yes!!!” comedian Margaret Cho excitedly commented on the Instagram post

“I'm just wondering how I can go about buying a beer for this fellow Dan Bailey,” writer Charlotte Clymer tweeted.

Conservatives were predictably more defensive of Carlson, with filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza even suggesting Bailey should be arrested for his actions. 

