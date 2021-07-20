 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Jeff Bezos heads off to space

20 Jul, 2021 13:11
This undated handout photo obtained May 19, 2021, courtesy of Blue Origin, shows a close-up of the New Shepard rocket as it launches in West Texas. ©  Handout / BLUE ORIGIN / AFP
Jeff Bezos is launching into space on Tuesday as part of Blue Origin’s first crewed flight to the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere.

The 11-minute flight will take the world’s richest man more than a dozen miles above our planet’s surface and will mark the first manned mission for Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket and space capsule. Bezos will be joined by his brother Mark, 82-year-old pilot and female aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and 18-year-old physics student Oliver Daemen, whose wealthy father paid for his $28-million ticket. Bezos founded Blue Origin in 2000 in the hopes of developing rocket technology for commercial purposes.

The New Shepard is designed to take off vertically from a launch pad, providing short but high-speed excursions into space. The spacecraft is capable of reaching speeds of up to 2,300mph – about three times the speed of sound. Bezos and the other passengers will experience brief moments of weightlessness as they skim outer space.

