‘Fauci ouchie’: WH releases ‘cringe’ video of health adviser reading glowing tweets about himself & Covid-19 vaccine

The White House has released a bizarre video of actress and singer Olivia Rodrigo reading glowing tweets about Dr. Anthony Fauci to the man himself, a “cringe” moment for many.

The four-minute video was released Friday and is part of the White House’s strategy to promote Covid-19 vaccines to the public.

Both Fauci and the ‘Good 4 U’ musician read tweets about themselves and vaccines in the video, and many of them were glowing endorsements of the White House medical adviser, with one person even referring to getting the shot as getting their “Fauci ouchie.”

Concerts, vaccines, bobbleheads, and even #ManCrushMonday: watch Olivia Rodrigo and Dr. Fauci read fan tweets. pic.twitter.com/NnwKwrkNWW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 16, 2021

Another tweet read by Fauci came from a student who got an A in an immunology course and said their first thought was: “Wouldn’t Dr. Fauci be proud of me?”

Other glowing tweets Fauci got to read about himself included one from a fan saying they dreamed about the immunologist and another claiming they would light Fauci prayer candles every night during the pandemic.

One fan even dubbed him their ‘Man Crush Monday’.

“Happy man crush Monday to this hero. Thank you, Dr. Fauci for all the hard work you do. We appreciate your intelligence, honesty, bravery, and compassion. We love you,” the tweet read.

After having #ManCrushMonday explained to him, Fauci simply said, “Whatever it takes.”

Critics responding to Fauci reading praise about himself were not as kind to the controversial doctor.

“Vomit-inducing,” one Twitter user wrote.

It’s worse than the word moist or those pimple popping videos. — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) July 16, 2021

“There is no benefit [though] in the White House using this as an opportunity to keep pushing ‘Fauci ouchie’ & other cringe Fauci cult stuff,” the Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy said in a long thread blasting the “really, really pathetic” video.

I understand the thought behind using a celeb to encourage disengaged, procrastinating, hesitant, etc. Millennials & Zoomers to get vaccinated. There is no benefit tho in the White House using this as an opportunity to keep pushing “Fauci ouchie” & other cringe Fauci cult stuff. https://t.co/1oY9b15pML — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 16, 2021

The Fauci video was filmed at the White House on Wednesday during Rodrigo’s trip, during which she promoted vaccines alongside President Joe Biden.

