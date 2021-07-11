 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Musk wishes Branson 'godspeed’ ahead of his suborbital flight aboard VSS Unity, while Bezos’ firm fires barbs

11 Jul, 2021 10:38
Get short URL
Musk wishes Branson 'godspeed’ ahead of his suborbital flight aboard VSS Unity, while Bezos’ firm fires barbs
(L) Richard Branson. © Reuters / AMIR COHEN; (R) Elon Musk. © Reuters / MICHELE TANTUSSI
Space-obsessed billionaires Elon Musk and Richard Branson have shown a remarkable example of solidarity ahead of the latter’s test flight of his rocket plane on Sunday.

The British daredevil entrepreneur will be among the six people on board the air-launched plane VSS Unity, which is scheduled to make its first fully crewed suborbital trip on Sunday. Musk, the head of spacecraft producer SpaceX and a space exploration enthusiast, wished Branson all the best.

The billionaire appreciated the words of encouragement hours before the launch. “Thanks for being so typically supportive and such a good friend, Elon. Great to be opening up space for all,” he tweeted in response, to which Musk said “Godspeed!”

The short exchange contrasts sharply with barbs fired at Branson’s space project by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. The company, which is aimed at the same emerging market of rich tourists yearning for a new experience, dunked on the VSS Unity, implying it was not really a spaceship and comparing it unfavorably to its own New Shepard capsule.

The salty remark may be due to Branson’s decision to schedule his launch just nine days before the first crewed test by Blue Origin. Some observers have dubbed the competition a “billionaire space race,” though the British businessman denies one is underway.

Also on rt.com Billionaires’ space race: Bezos’ Blue Origin dunks on Branson’s Virgin Galactic ahead of crewed flight, saying it doesn’t count

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies