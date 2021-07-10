 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Just buy Hunter’s art!’ Trump Jr. targets Hunter Biden’s numerous scandals in fiery CPAC speech

10 Jul, 2021 17:08
(L) Donald Trump Jr. © Reuters / Carlos Barria; (R) Hunter Biden. © Getty Images / Paul Morigi
During a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, Donald Trump Jr. had harsh words for Hunter Biden, mentioning numerous scandals, including his drug addiction.

Trump Jr. had plenty to say when speaking to a crowd of supporters at CPAC this week. The former president’s oldest son targeted CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and even the recently sentenced Michael Avenatti. His criticism of Hunter Biden, however, is what got him trending on social media and triggered liberal critics.

“How do we get what we want from the Democrat Party? Just buy Hunter’s art,” Donald Trump Jr. told the crowd, referring to Biden’s increasingly controversial art show set for the fall in New York City. Pieces at the show will sell for as much as $500,000, and sellers will be kept private – two details that have numerous experts, including former Obama Director of Government Ethics Walter Shaub, up in arms and citing potential corruption.

Other conservatives have also been targeting Biden over the upcoming art show, demanding the names of sellers be released. 

The White House reportedly worked behind the scenes to help draft the anonymous buyer’s agreement for Biden’s upcoming art show, and press secretary Jen Psaki has defended the auction, saying the president’s son has the “right” to pursue an “artistic career,” and that “reasonable safeguards” have been put in place to combat potential corruption. 

Trump Jr. also targeted Biden for recently released alleged text messages that included racist language, one of the latest developments from the “laptop from hell,” an allegedly abandoned laptop belonging to Biden that has led to numerous accusations of using his father’s political influence to make foreign business dealings. 

Donald Trump Jr. claimed Biden’s admitted addiction to drugs is what gives him a free pass on his other controversies, as he faces pushback even for talking about the current president’s son.

“I totally understand addiction. It's terrible,” Trump Jr. said. “We all know people that have suffered from it. It doesn't absolve you from being a total piece of garbage in every other aspect of your life. It doesn't absolve you from selling access to the highest levels of government. It doesn't absolve you from selling out your country. It doesn't absolve you from, I don't know, child support from the stripper you knocked up a couple of years ago … Because I have a feeling that if it was me, I would not be absolved.”

Trump Jr. also targeted Hunter Biden’s father, saying the “world is going to hell” under the current administration, citing both rising gas prices – the highest they’ve been in years – and gaffes, like the White House recently celebrating a $0.16 savings for Americans in Fourth of July costs. 

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to follow his son and speak at Dallas’ three-day CPAC event on Sunday. 

