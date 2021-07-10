‘Just buy Hunter’s art!’ Trump Jr. targets Hunter Biden’s numerous scandals in fiery CPAC speech

During a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, Donald Trump Jr. had harsh words for Hunter Biden, mentioning numerous scandals, including his drug addiction.

Trump Jr. had plenty to say when speaking to a crowd of supporters at CPAC this week. The former president’s oldest son targeted CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and even the recently sentenced Michael Avenatti. His criticism of Hunter Biden, however, is what got him trending on social media and triggered liberal critics.

“How do we get what we want from the Democrat Party? Just buy Hunter’s art,” Donald Trump Jr. told the crowd, referring to Biden’s increasingly controversial art show set for the fall in New York City. Pieces at the show will sell for as much as $500,000, and sellers will be kept private – two details that have numerous experts, including former Obama Director of Government Ethics Walter Shaub, up in arms and citing potential corruption.

Other conservatives have also been targeting Biden over the upcoming art show, demanding the names of sellers be released.

Hunter Biden has to be required to report on the source of the $75,000 to $500,000 he will reportedly be paid for each piece of his new “art”. This is an invitation to corruption. The Congress should pass a small law requiring him to report the sources of the money — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) July 10, 2021

Hunter paintings can be bought anonymously for $500,000 and up!This can only happen in a country where most of the media is corrupt.I will not be silent. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 10, 2021

Could you imagine the outrage if that was Trump/@DonaldJTrumpJr?Don Jr would be sent to GITMO!But crackhead & the big guy will get a free pass. https://t.co/EIqYZygLhB — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) July 9, 2021

The White House reportedly worked behind the scenes to help draft the anonymous buyer’s agreement for Biden’s upcoming art show, and press secretary Jen Psaki has defended the auction, saying the president’s son has the “right” to pursue an “artistic career,” and that “reasonable safeguards” have been put in place to combat potential corruption.

Trump Jr. also targeted Biden for recently released alleged text messages that included racist language, one of the latest developments from the “laptop from hell,” an allegedly abandoned laptop belonging to Biden that has led to numerous accusations of using his father’s political influence to make foreign business dealings.

Donald Trump Jr. claimed Biden’s admitted addiction to drugs is what gives him a free pass on his other controversies, as he faces pushback even for talking about the current president’s son.

Also on rt.com Hunter Biden’s pricey jump into the art world raises yet more questions about the president’s son but the media still doesn’t care

“I totally understand addiction. It's terrible,” Trump Jr. said. “We all know people that have suffered from it. It doesn't absolve you from being a total piece of garbage in every other aspect of your life. It doesn't absolve you from selling access to the highest levels of government. It doesn't absolve you from selling out your country. It doesn't absolve you from, I don't know, child support from the stripper you knocked up a couple of years ago … Because I have a feeling that if it was me, I would not be absolved.”

Trump Jr. also targeted Hunter Biden’s father, saying the “world is going to hell” under the current administration, citing both rising gas prices – the highest they’ve been in years – and gaffes, like the White House recently celebrating a $0.16 savings for Americans in Fourth of July costs.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to follow his son and speak at Dallas’ three-day CPAC event on Sunday.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!