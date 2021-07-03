 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Biden ‘not sure’ if Russia is behind recent cyberattack: ‘I told Putin we will respond’ (VIDEO)

3 Jul, 2021 21:46
Get short URL
Biden ‘not sure’ if Russia is behind recent cyberattack: ‘I told Putin we will respond’ (VIDEO)
Joe Biden buys pies and jam at King Orchards farm store in Central Lake, Michigan ©  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
US President Joe Biden said he is “not sure” whether the Russian government is behind a recent ransomware attack on managed-service providers, but promised a “response” if they are.

While visiting a cherry store in Michigan on Saturday, Biden was asked about the recent cyberattack and whether it could have Russian origins. 

“We’re not sure it’s the Russians,” Biden said, adding that he had just been briefed on the plan. After stumbling for a moment, Biden reached into his jacket pocket and pulled out a piece of paper that appeared to be notes he was given. 

“I’ll tell you what they sent me,” the president said, emphasizing they are not “certain” who is behind the attack. 

“I directed the intelligence community to give me a deep dive on what’s happened, and I’ll know better tomorrow, and if it is either knowledge of and/or consequences of Russia, I told Putin we will respond,” Biden said, clarifying afterwards that he hasn’t spoken directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the latest cyber issues. 

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced on Friday they are working with the FBI and “taking action to understand and address the recent supply-chain ransomware attack against Kaseya,” an IT management platform. This was following a ransomware attack that affected hundreds of businesses. 

During a recent summit with Putin, Biden reportedly threatened repercussions if there were cyberattacks on any US infrastructure. 

The Russia-based hacking group REvil - which was blamed by the FBI for the ransomware attack on JBS, a Brazilian-based meat-packing conglomerate that paid millions to the hackers - has been pointed to by security experts as likely being behind the recent ransomware attack. 

Also on rt.com ‘Colossal and devastating’ ransomware attack targets hundreds of US companies, cyber researchers say

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies