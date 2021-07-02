Biden administration defends celebrating 16-cent savings on July 4 BBQs despite dramatically rising gas prices

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has pushed back against criticism of a tweet from the administration celebrating a miniscule 16-cent reduction in Fourth of July costs, eliciting even more protests.

Asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy about the much-maligned tweet from the official White House account, Psaki defended the savings and chalked up criticism to people who must not enjoy a hot dog on Independence Day.

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

“There has been a reduction in some of the costs of key components of the Fourth of July barbecue,” she said. “That was what the tweet was noting.”

Asked how a $0.16 saving compares to rising gas costs across the country, Psaki said, “I would say if you don’t like hot dogs, you may not care of the reduction of cost.”

“You can’t buy a hotdog for 16 cents, that’s like a bite of a hot dog!” Doocy fired back.

After some back and forth with Doocy, Psaki quickly pivoted to the recent jobs report and moved on.

Psaki’s defense of the White House’s controversial tweet, however, renewed criticism that she and the administration are out of touch with working Americans.

“Sorry to not join the media's ‘SLAY QUEEN’ chorus on these types of responses but her out-of-touch and economically illiterate condescension isn't appealing to me,” Federalist Editor Mollie Hemingway tweeted.

“‘Why do you hate hot dogs?’ - from the adults back in charge,” commentator Stephen L. Miller sarcastically added.

Democrats actually think this is a pithy response from @PressSechttps://t.co/JApVSDvzIJ — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 2, 2021

You lost your job in anti-scientific economic lockdowns, your kid was out of school for a year, gas is now $3 a gallon, and inflation is soaring.But at least you saved 16 cents on hot dogs. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 2, 2021

Only the most unaccomplished and incompetent Administration in the history of the American Presidency would take a victory lap over a sixteen cent-savings on hot dogs and ketchup. — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) July 2, 2021

As other critics noted, despite the celebratory nature of the White House’s tweet, consumer prices in general are on the rise as food and beverage companies raise prices to meet rising costs and inflation.

Coca Cola and Kraft Heinz – two fairly regular companies for supplying cookouts – both recently announced possible price hikes for consumers.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a cookout for 10 people – a typical celebration for the Fourth of July – has gone down 16 cents from 2020, but it is also 8% higher than 2019. The group’s original report, released on June 29, initially reported an increase in costs this year, but this was later changed.

As Doocy mentions, gas prices are also on the rise, with Americans facing the highest prices in seven years this Independence Day weekend. The average price is $3.126 per gallon, according to AAA, which is a dollar more than the average a year ago.

