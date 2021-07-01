 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘It’s about time’: Liberals celebrate conservative Meghan McCain leaving ‘The View’ after 4 contentious seasons

1 Jul, 2021 18:09
©  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Meghan McCain has announced she is departing from her position as co-host of ‘The View’, to which the talk show’s left-leaning audience has responded by blasting the conservative and celebrating her exit.

McCain’s departure from ‘The View’ was being hailed on social media hours before she had even made the news official, with reports of her imminent announcement dropping before the airing of the show. 

The co-host confirmed on Thursday morning that the decision to leave was her own. 

“I will be here through the end of July to finish out the season with all of you, which I am grateful for,” she said. “This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer, and talking to my family and my close friends.”

The daughter of the late Republican Sen. John McCain said her decision was fueled by a desire to spend more time with family. 

McCain’s fellow hosts, with whom she often gets into viral verbal spats, offered well-wishes before McCain blasted the media’s coverage of the program’s on-air disagreements. 

“The media needs to do a better job of covering the women on this show. We are covered with deep misogyny and sexism by the media,” McCain said. 

She added that “if five men were doing what we do every day, I believe we would have a Pulitzer Prize at this point.”

‘The View’ often makes headlines with its heated disagreements between co-hosts, especially those between McCain and the most left-leaning presenters, such as Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. The spats often make McCain a trending topic on social media, as the show’s more liberal audience pile on her – something that did not change with Thursday's announcement.

“Meghan McCain leaving ‘The View.’ Plans to spend her time seeking out poor, remote communities so she can tell them who her father is,” one Twitter user wrote, referencing the fact that McCain is often mocked for the amount of times she mentions her father.

“Meghan McCain is leaving #TheView, thank God,” liberal pundit David Weissman tweeted, a sentiment that was echoed by numerous others.

There were well-wishes from more conservative commentators, with some praising McCain’s leaving after four contentious seasons as the right move.

‘The View’ often rotates out one conservative host to offset the always left-leaning stable of co-hosts. Before McCain, the seat was occupied by hosts including Jedediah Bila and Elisabeth Hasselbeck earlier in the show’s run. The ensuing spats between the often lone conservative panelist and the program’s more liberal stars lead to viewer blowback and viral clips.

