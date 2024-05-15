icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
15 May, 2024 08:24
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian drone raid repelled in central Russia – MOD (VIDEO)

Two airports in Tatarstan briefly suspended operations due to flight safety concerns
Ukrainian drone raid repelled in central Russia – MOD (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO. A Pantsir-S1 air defense missile system. ©  Sputnik

The Russian military has thwarted a Ukrainian drone raid on the Republic of Tatarstan in the central part of the country, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the ministry said what it called a terrorist attack involved one Ukrainian unmanned aircraft, which was shot down.

While it did not give any details as to the exact location, Mash Telegram channel reported that the drone was shot down over the village of Verkhny Uslon on the right bank of the Volga River, across from the city of Kazan. Shot Telegram channel reported, citing eyewitnesses, that the drone was headed for a nearby industrial zone which specializes in oil extraction.

The Republic of Tatarstan is located more than 1,000km from border with Ukraine.

Due to the drone raid, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency briefly suspended operations in Nizhnekamsk and Kazan airports in Tatarstan, citing flight safety concerns. The restrictions lasted for about two hours, during which time three planes were diverted to other airports, the agency said.

READ MORE: Ukrainian drone strike injures foreign students from eight countries – media

On Tuesday, Kazan hosted ‘Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum 2024,’ a major event focused on promoting business opportunities, investment, science, tourism and technology.

Ukraine routinely launches drone attacks against Russian targets, with many recent strikes targeting oil facilities and civilian infrastructure. A CNN report last month suggested that many of Ukraine’s long-range drone strikes are backed by Western countries that help to chart flight paths for the UAVs.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes FEATURE
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past FEATURE
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes FEATURE
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past FEATURE
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russia begins new offensive while Ukraine hits civilians
0:00
26:45
The top freedom fighters around the world
0:00
27:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies